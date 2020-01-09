The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville announces 2020 cancellation

The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville Board of Directors announced the 2020 pageant's cancellation on Tuesday.
In a statement, the organization said the decision was made due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19.
"The Board of Directors prayerfully considered all the options and spoke with key people in our community to determine whether or not we could safely hold the pageant this year. After much deliberation and prayer, we determined that we do not see a way to safely hold an indoor live event of this magnitude during a pandemic," the organization said in a statement.
The Board of Directors said they are continuing to explore other opportunities to share the story to our community during the holiday season.