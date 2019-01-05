KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The massive fire that broke out on Hancock Street will likely take days to put it.
It has also closed many roads.
As firefighters continue to work the scene, KPD says the following roads are closed:
Pershing at Cedar
Pershing at Atlantic
Pershing at W. Morelia
Pershing at Radford
Radford at W. Glenwood
Pershing at Banks
Atlantic at W. Glenwood
Burwell at Hancock
Burwell at Cornelia
Morelia at Cornelia
North Street at McMillan
This is a comprehensive, ongoing list that 10News will continue to update.
