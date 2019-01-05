KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The massive fire that broke out on Hancock Street will likely take days to put it.

It has also closed many roads.

As firefighters continue to work the scene, KPD says the following roads are closed:

Pershing at Cedar

Pershing at Atlantic

Pershing at W. Morelia

Pershing at Radford

Radford at W. Glenwood

Pershing at Banks

Atlantic at W. Glenwood

Burwell at Hancock

Burwell at Cornelia

Morelia at Cornelia

North Street at McMillan

This is a comprehensive, ongoing list that 10News will continue to update.

