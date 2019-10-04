KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — When it looked like Tennessee's Head Coach Rick Barnes might leave Knoxville to go coach UCLA's men's basketball team, people all over East Tennessee sprang into action to convince him to stay.

Businesses from all over the area were offering him deals, tickets and "bribes" if he would just continue to be a Vol.

He did decide to stay (although we're not sure whether it was all those offers or UT's hefty salary offer that swayed him).

Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery in Knoxville, had offered him free cinnamon rolls for life--a pretty tempting treat, to be sure.

Holly Schrimsher Roe

And they've made good on their word!

The business delivered boxes of cinnamon rolls to Coach Barnes and his entire department on Wednesday, calling it "delivery #1" in a Facebook post.

So now the question is, which businesses will follow suit and "deliver" on their word, too?

One thing's for sure, though: Coach Barnes will be eating well in Knoxville, wherever he decides to go!

