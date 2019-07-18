MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about gas thieves targeting church parking lots.

Thieves are drilling holes in the bottom of vehicles' gas tanks and draining the fuel while the cars are parked at churches during services, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Over the last few weeks, it said it's received several complaints about the thefts, and will be enhancing patrol of area churches in the coming weeks.

"We also ask the pastors and members to keep a close watch of their parking lots during service," the post said.

