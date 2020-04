SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Sweetwater is in the running for best "main street" in America!

It is the only town in Tennessee on the list of 25 quarterfinalists in the "Independent We Stand" contest, put on by the company STIHL.

The winner will receive $25,000 dollars.

In it's submission, Sweetwater said it would use the prize money to improve downtown.

Think they're the best in America? Vote for them here!



You can vote online now through May 24th.