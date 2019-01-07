Bigfoot believers will be coming to Gatlinburg at the end of the month for the first-ever Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference.

On July 27, America's most experienced Bigfoot researchers and investigators will be at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Cliff Barackman, Bigfoot Field Researcher and co-host of Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot, will be there to share stories of their investigation and encounters, according to the conference's website.

Other speakers include:

Matt Pruitt, Researcher with NAWAC

Scott Carpenter, Author of NABS

John Bruner, Bigfoot 911

Matt Seeber, East Tennessee Bigfoot

There will also be time for a Q and A after each speaker.

Tickets are $25.

Click here to get a ticket or read more about the conference!