ATLANTA — Just a day after a veteran, frustrated with the V.A. health system, set himself ablaze with fireworks at the Georgia State Capitol, we're getting our first look at the dash cam that shows the heroic actions that likely saved his life.

It was around 10:45 a.m. June 26 when first responders got the call. Georgia State Patrol Troopers were holding a press conference on the steps of the capitol with Georgia Department of Transportation officials on the state's new hands-free driving law, when several loud explosions could be heard going off in the distance. Video shows law enforcement officers rush away from the scene seconds later.

Officers found 59-year-old John Watts fully engulfed in flames. Officials said Watts wore a vest lined with fireworks and flammable devices and doused himself with a flammable liquid before setting himself ablaze.

A quick-thinking trooper passing the scene saw the incident unfolding and was able to grab his fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Newly-released dash camera video from the GSP Troopers first on the scene captures that officer's heroic actions that saved Watts's life. (App users, click here to watch.)

11Alive's Doug Richards was the first to speak to that trooper, Trooper First Class Cantrell Cooley, who jumped into action.

"I’d just seen a person engulfed in fire basically," he said.

Cooley works in the Thomasville area but was in Atlanta Tuesday to switch out a new GSP cruiser. He was driving that cruiser to the Capitol to visit friends who are fellow state troopers. That's when he saw Watts on fire on the west side of the building.

"Once I was coming up you heard the loud bangs of the firecrackers that he had," Cooley said. "They started popping and going off. So once I could determine that it was the firecrackers making the popping sounds instead of live rounds, I pulled up, jumped out of my car, got my fire extinguisher out as fast as I could, and went up to the guy and tried to help extinguish the fire."

Cooley said he has sympathy for Watts.

"As a Christian as a god-fearing man, everybody goes through something," he said. "You kind of have to have sympathy. Just may not have been in the right state of mind."

PREVIOUS

Officials said Watts is a self-identified Air Force veteran, who was frustrated with the V.A. system. Watts allegedly set himself on fire in protest.

PHOTOS | Man sets self on fire near Ga state Capitol

PHOTOS | Man sets self on fire near Ga state Capitol

While there is no word yet on the exact source of Watts' frustration, there has been a lot of attention the past few years to problems with access to healthcare.

Despite promises of change, 11Alive Investigator Rebecca Lindstrom found not much has improved in Atlanta.

In 2014, the frustration with wait times at the V.A. was boiling over.

That year we learned Atlanta's V.A. Hospital was tied in third place for the worst wait times in the country for new patients trying to get in to see a primary care doctor. Local leaders at the hospital along with lawmakers in D.C. promised change.

WATCH | Charlie Foxtrot: It haunts you (Part 1 of 6)

Now, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said 92 percent of new patients do get in to see a doctor within 30 days. However, in Atlanta, that wait time has only gone down by two days as the average wait is still 54 days.

A spokesman for the V.A. Hospital told 11Alive they are reaching out to police to learn more about the veteran to determine what kind of interaction he had with the system and where. A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of V.A. told 11Alive “the department is ensuring he receives the VA care that he needs.”

Watts was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries but was awake, authorities said.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA