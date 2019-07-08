DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The first day back to school to start a new year off can be scary.

But at Piedmont Elementary in Dandridge, the day starts with a whole lot of joy.

Freshly-minted second-grader Elah Gause was met with a whole welcome committee as she walked into school on Wednesday, with teachers cheering her on and giving her hugs.

Her mom, Magan Gause, caught the excitement on video.

Principal Melanie Simpson was there, and so were Elah Gause's former teachers.

"The teacher that hugs Elah first is her kindergarten teacher Mrs.Hunter and the second was one of her first grade teachers, Mrs.Hall," Magan Gause told 10News via Facebook Messenger. "Then at the end, you see her new second grade teacher, Mrs. Watkins, cheering her on."

Magan Gause said the warm welcome is an "awesome" tradition teachers at the school started last year.

"This is how we start the year at Piedmont," Gause explained. "What better way than to start it with a big smile!"