If you caught of glimpse of downtown on Saturday you may have noticed the sunshine and a lot of little ones ready to run.

"Saturday also includes our Covenant Kids Run," Race Director, Jason Altman said. "We've got nearly a thousand children registered for the kids run, which also means a thousand parents accompanying them out on the course."

But the day wasn't just about the youngest runners. Altman says there was also a 5K and a health expo for families to enjoy.

"It's something the whole family can do together," he said.

"We've got photo booths, Bojangles is giving out gift cards, bush brother giving out chickpeas," he said.

Altman said 3,000 people registered for the 5K but most people planned to call it a day early in preparation for Sunday. Just a little after sunrise the 26.2 mile journey mill begin.

"We reset tonight and get ready for tomorrow morning," Altman said. "Starting at 7:30 in the morning is the marathon, half marathon relay and we finish down here at World's Fair Park."

While the forecast shows cool and damp weather, Altman said East Tennessee supports its own.

"They come out in droves to support the runners, we really have sense of civic pride and we look forward to having the neighborhoods support us tomorrow," he said.

Come rain or shine he said it'll be a day or fun, fitness and family.

"We've got moms running with sons and dads running with daughters, so it's something everyone can do together as bonding," he said.

