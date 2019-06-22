KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The streets of downtown Knoxville were crowded today for the Knox PrideFest.

The Knoxville Fire Department estimates about 6,000 attended the events Saturday, which is nearly double 2018's total.

The morning started with a parade down Gay Street and then moved to the Civic Coliseum lawn for performances and community.

In the 14 years since the first PrideFest in Knoxville and 26 years since the first Pride gathering in the city, Christopher Stapler, a Pride supporter, said one thing has stayed the same.

RELATED: Prepare for crowds on a busy weekend in downtown Knoxville

"There's a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds and everyone's enjoying themselves and celebrating each other," Stapler explained.

Jeff Ivey has seen the scene in Knoxville change and said he never dreamed it would be as big as it was this year.

"It's a little different," Ivey explained. "Yeah. I remember some skinny pride celebrations back in the 90's so this is... I just never imagined that it would be like this."

Tate Phillips came to Pride to show her support to the community, complete with rainbow-inspired makeup.

"Every year there's more and more people and just seeing how much love people give each other," Phillips said.

There was increased police presence this year and more safety precautions at the entrance, like bag checks and metal detectors.

RELATED: Knoxville Police prepared for Pridefest

There was a lone protestor in the crowd, but the community brushed him off.

"If anyone hates you for who you are, dust it off," Phillips encouraged. "You are who you are. Love yourself no matter what."

The rain and storms during the day on Saturday forced attendees to retreat in the garages, but that didn't stop the celebration.

The Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus took advantage of the good acoustics and performed in the parking garage, singing selections like Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

Phillips said she didn't mind the rain.

"The rain makes it more fun because you can dance and not even give a care, right," Phillips questioned.

At the end of the day, there may have been dark clouds, but the support at Pride shined through.

"And I love just seeing like how many different types of people are here and how they express themselves and it makes me proud to be part of the community," Phillips explained.

Multiple vendors and businesses were set up at the Civic Coliseum lawn.

Knox Pride was also remembering the 50-year mark of the Stonewall riots during PrideFest this year.

RELATED: Need to Know: Knox Pride Parade and Festival to be held June 22

RELATED: 'My Little Pony' introduces first lesbian couple





