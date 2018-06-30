Three people are dead and others injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in Rogersville Friday night. Charges are pending against one driver.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened about 10 p.m. just east of the intersection of Hwy 11 West and West Main Street.

THP investigators found a Chevrolet Silverado driven by David Kelly, Jr., 53, of Kingsport was heading south on 11W when he crossed the continuous turn lane, entering oncoming traffic.

The truck sideswiped a Chevrolet Cavalier, driven northbound by Deborah Lynn Kimberlin, 37, of Jonesville, Va., killing three people inside the car. A juvenile passenger was injured. The vehicle came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

The passengers killed in the crash were identified as Jimmy Kimberlin, 67, and Nancy Kimberlin, 51, both also of Jonesville. According to THP, all three victims were seat belts.

After hitting the Cavalier, the Silverado rolled over and hit a BMW 5 series driven by Jeremy Pell, 41, of Rogersville. Jeremy Pell and Stephanie Pell, 34, were injured.

According to investigators, Kelly's vehicle came to a final resting spot in the right lane of 11W northbound and on the road's shoulder.

