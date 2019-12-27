CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee Highway Patrol captain has resigned following an investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate for several years.

The Associated Press reports that audio recordings obtained through a public records request show that Captain Jeffrey Mosley confirmed the sexual relationship with a dispatcher while being questioned by investigators.

Investigators concluded that Mosley met with a dispatcher at a motel several times while he was still on duty, in uniform and driving a state-issued vehicle.

He also said he swapped nude photos with the dispatcher.

In a statement, a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson offered the following statement to 10News:

Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga District Captain Jeff Mosley has resigned in lieu of termination on December 5, 2019 for unbecoming conduct.

An internal investigation was opened by our departments Office of Professional Accountability (OPA) on December 2, 2019 after specific allegations were made by an anonymous party. The case was closed December 5, 2019.

We will not be doing an interview and we do not have any additional comments.

