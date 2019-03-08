MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee school officials have removed a piece of student art depicting President Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty after receiving a threat.

According to news reports, the painting has been hung in the hallway of Southwind High School - located just outside of Memphis - since 2016. The painting showed Trump with his mouth covered by white brush strokes and the Statue of Liberty covering her face.

School officials say the painting has not sparked any complaints over the years. However, the painting recently gained attention on social media and the school decided to remove it after receiving a threatening phone call on Friday.

The district says it respects students' rights to free speech and encouraged students to express themselves "through art or in any other peaceful manner."