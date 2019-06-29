Three people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle struck the back of a passenger tram at Dollywood on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the passenger tram stopped on the side of a service road around 4 p.m., according to Dollywood.

Meagan Maples Templeton

It was then struck in the rear by another vehicle, according to Dollywood.

Several guests received bumps and bruises, and three were transported to the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville with minor injuries, according to officials.

They added that those guests were transported to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

Dollywood officials said the incident is still being investigated.

Viewers on scene said the "other vehicle" in question was another Dollywood tram. 10News has reached out to Dollywood for confirmation.