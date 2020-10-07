Three KCSO employees test positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson with KCSO said the first employee tested was a training staff member at The Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three KCSO employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson with the organization confirmed.

According to Assistant Chief Purvis, KCSO has a total of 3 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson with KCSO said the first employee tested was a training staff member at The Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

As a result of that employee testing positive, KCSO said they tested a total of 52 other employees that the trainer had contact with.

"As you would imagine all are following the guidelines set forth by both The Knox County Health Department and the CDC," the spokesperson said.