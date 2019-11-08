KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three suspects were in custody after authorities said they committed multiple crimes across the Fort Sanders area.

In a tweet on Saturday night, KPD said juveniles committed crimes including an armed robbery and an attempted carjacking in the Fort Sanders area.

UT Police said a robbery happened in the area near Laurel Hall but not on university property. A spokesperson for UTPD said no one was hurt.

The university sent out multiple alerts about the incident to students, but its first alert did not have a location or suspect description.