WOODBINE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said it is investigating the death of a three-year-old, boy who was found dead in pond on Saturday night, April 13.

Officials said they received a call from Knox County Dispatch regarding a child found in a pond near his home on Wilton School Road in the Woodbine community.

Knox County EMS transported the child to Baptist Health in Corbin where he was pronounced deceased, according to KSP.

KSP said the body was sent off to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

At this time, KSP said it hasn’t received any information regarding the results from the autopsy.

KSP Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 are investigating. Once more information comes available it will be released, according to a KSP release on Monday, April 15.