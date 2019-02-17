KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A three-year-old is in critical condition after drowning at the Quality Inn & Suites West Waterpark in West Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

Knoxville Fire Department and emergency services reported to The Quality Inn at 317 N. Cedar Bluff around 5:53 PM on reports of a drowning.

Upon arrival, officials located a three-year-old that had drowned in the pool. CPR was in progress.

The child has been transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition.

A manager at the Quality Inn & Suites tells 10News they cannot talk about the incident.

An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances of the incident.