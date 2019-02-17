KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A three-year-old is in critical condition after nearly drowning at the Quality Inn & Suites West Waterpark in West Knoxville on Saturday night.

Knoxville Fire Department and emergency services reported to The Quality Inn at 317 N. Cedar Bluff around 5:53 p.m. on reports of a drowning.

Upon arrival, officials located a three-year-old that had nearly drowned in the pool. CPR was in progress.

The child has been transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition.

This was not the first reported drowning incident at the motel. A four-year-old boy drowned there on March 29, 2015, and another child almost drowned in the deep end of the motel's pool just a year after that. And in July 2017, a seven-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of the pool.

A manager at the Quality Inn & Suites told 10News they cannot talk about the incident.

An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances of the incident.