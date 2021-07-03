TN Division of Forestry: 75-acre fire in Grainger County

The Tennessee Division of Forestry said a fire started Saturday and is 0% contained as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Division of Forestry is working to contain a 75-acre fire in Grainger County, according to its website.

Officials said that although it is not contained yet, the fire is no longer considered "active" and is now considered "controlled." That means barriers have been used to help stop the fire from continuing to spread.