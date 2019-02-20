MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — One lucky lottery player in East Tennessee just became a millionaire.

A Morristown Mega Millions player won $1 million Tuesday night by matching 5 of the 5 white numbers drawn, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery.

This is the fourth ticket worth $1 million or more sold in February and the 264th since the Tennessee Education Lottery began selling tickets on Jan. 20, 2004.

Tuesday night's prize has not been claimed yet so -- if you play, you may want to check those numbers again.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has said it operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $4.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $13.2 billion in prizes and lottery retailers have earned more than $1.2 billion in retailer commissions.