NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A morning of explosive accusations from Tennessee House Democrats. They're calling for multiple investigations into spending by House Speaker Glen Casada.

They've accused Casada of illegally spending taxpayer dollars and for placing people on state payroll who never showed up for work.

There are requests for an investigation by the Comptrollers Office and the Davidson County DA. There's also an open records request that was sent to the speaker's chief of staff.

These accusations come days after Governor Bill Lee called a special session to replace Casada. The Democratic Caucus Chair says he doesn't want the session to become a cover-up.

"We cannot simply wander into special session without knowing a full accounting of all the money wasted by the Casada team," said Rep. Mike Stewart, "We need to understand for all the people hired by Casada, how many people were hired, as has been reported, for no-show jobs in which they just did political work for the speaker or his friends."

Representative Stewart also said the public deserves to know if anyone else on Casada's team benefited from these accusations