KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two mass shootings in under 24 hours left the nation at a loss for words. But soon dialogue would include topics like mental health, gun control and legislation for both.

RELATED: El Paso latest: 22 victims identified, Trump to visit Wednesday

RELATED: Dayton: 9 killed in the US's 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours

Tennessee was part of that conversation.

Zoe Brookshire-Risley survived a shooting at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in 2008 and on Monday she asked for more action.

RELATED: Teenage church shooting survivor uses tragedy to make change

"My mom would try to do her best, growing up, especially when other shootings would happen," she said. "We need to be putting more pressure on our legislation."

RELATED: El Paso shooting suspect showing no remorse after deadly rampage

RELATED: Motive still a mystery in Dayton shooting

On Monday, Tennessee lawmakers offered their condolences for lives lost and many mentioned their thoughts on policy.

In a statement, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann offered his.

"I grieve alongside the communities affected by the unconscionable acts of violence this past weekend. There is no place in our society for white nationalism and we must act as one to root out this evil. In Congress, I have supported the Fix NICS Act, to address flaws in our existing background check system. The rights of law-abiding citizens should not be infringed upon or curtailed because of failures to enforce existing laws. While protecting the Second Amendment rights of Americans, we must come together to address issues of access to mental health resources and a toxic culture of violence in our society. When each party goes to their respective ideological corners, we fail to mend the divisions and prevent tragedy. I am ready and willing to have productive conversations regarding mental illness disorders and overcome these challenges as a nation."

Representative Phil Roe also answered questions Monday about how long change would take.

"We're not going to fix it in the month of August this is going to be a years process," he said.

When asked if he would hope the background check bill passes in the Senate, he said "Yes, I would. Absolutely."

Senator Marsha Blackburn would also release a statement addressing mental health and past legislation.

“The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton were horrific tragedies perpetrated by evil individuals, and I condemn all forms of hate and hateful acts of any kind. The actions of law enforcement officers and first responders in stopping both shooters saved lives and allowed the wounded to get immediate care."

“We will work with the President to continue addressing this issue in a comprehensive manner by giving law enforcement the tools they need to reduce gun violence, while also respecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. The issue of mental health will also require further examination. We should look into how to expand providing proper treatment and facilities for the severely mentally ill. Last year, Congress passed the Fix NICS Act, which banned the use of bump stocks and strengthened reporting requirements for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and the Department of Justice. There is much more work to be done. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to the victims and those injured.”

Congressman Tim Burchett denounced the shootings, calling them tragic and inexcusable.

"The senseless mass killings in El Paso and Dayton are tragic and inexcusable. As the president said, hate has no place in our country, and I want to, once again, clearly and unequivocally condemn white supremacy in all forms. The issue of mass violence that our nation faces must be addressed, but we must also be unwavering in defense of our Constitutional rights, as fear has usurped more freedom than any tyrant ever has. We need to empower family members and law enforcement to act on the early warning signs that often present themselves well in advance of such senseless tragedies. I stand ready to work with my House colleagues to address this issue."





