SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Good Tidings Christmas event in Sevier County helped hundreds of people with holiday needs Saturday morning.

The Tabb family has held the ministry to give back in Sevier County for 10 years now.

Families in need are able to get clothes, food and toys all free of charge. Families do not have to qualify to participate. All they have to do is show up.

Even the families being helped were interested in giving back. Everyone was there for a reason. Whether it was to give or receive.

“We give away everything that we get," Sean Tabb, the organizer of Good Tidings, said. "Every child is guaranteed new toys that comes through this building.”

While most children told Santa what toys they wanted to see under the tree, 10-year-old Logan Gossard's wish was the one that makes you think.

"I think get the bills paid and house cleaned," Gossard told Santa.

"Amen brother. That's good. You know what? Santa loves you, Jesus loves you most of all," the Jolly Old Elf replied.

At an event designed to give back to families like his, the fourth grader thought about what he was glad to have and how he can help.

It's something his mom hopes all of her kids take away from the day.

"I hope they get what they want, but in the same sense I hope they understand what it's actually about and it's not just about gifts," Amber Gossard, Logan's mom, said.

The speaker he won, he gave to his dad.

"It's a present for him being the best dad ever," Logan Gossard smiled.

When the young boy went through the long, free toy line, he chose wisely.

Out of everything in his bag, he got one thing for himself. Which shouldn't surprise you one bit for a kid who had a selfless wish.

You can give to the Good Tidings ministry all year, and even volunteer to help. Visit the website, thetabbfamily.com/Christmas/ to find out more.