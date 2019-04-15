If you waited until April 15 to file your taxes, you are in the company of millions of other Americans as well.

Whether you choose to file your returns yourself, online, in-person with a tax preparer, or through the mail, we have you covered on all you need to know.

Free in-person tax preparation

You can go in-person to the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee to have your taxes prepared for free.

RELATED: Knoxville Knox County CAC offering free tax preparation

Trained tax professionals will prepare your taxes for free through a program called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

Terry Reed is the VITA site coordinator for the CAC and says it's important to have all of your important info ready to go when filing your taxes in person.

"When you go to have your taxes done, whether it's here or somewhere else, have all your documents," Reed urged. "And it's important that you bring in hard copies. Don't bring in something on your phone or on your laptop. Most sites need to have the paper copies."

They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, but keep in mind they will be very busy and will fill up with appointments early on.

Mailing your tax return

Post Offices will be open normal business hours Monday, and it’s very important to check the pick up times on the collection boxes.

To make sure you get the April 15th postmark, deposit your tax returns before the last scheduled pick-up time.

Make sure your return address is on the package and you have the correct postage as well. If you are unsure, you can always go inside and talk with a clerk. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Also, tax forms are no longer available at post offices. Check at local libraries or online to get copies.

Filing online

Reed also says filing online can be a quick and easy option for people filing taxes. He recommends sites like MyFreeTaxes.com.

Filing for an extension

If you know you won't be able to file on April 15 and make it on time, you can file for an extension. That extension will be good until October 15 of this year.

You can e-file your extension form for free using Free File on the IRS website.

However, keep in mind that being granted an extension doesn't mean you get out of paying your taxes to the IRS.

"You can get hit with fees, interest charges, and it can make that tax bill go up exponentially," Reed noted. "So it's better to file and send what you can-- because the IRS sees that as a good faith effort."













