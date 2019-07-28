GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Grainger County, a bakery is bringing a sweet twist to the area's most popular fruit.

The Flour Pot Bakery has just started offering tomato cupcakes! That's right --the cupcake base is made with the red fruit, and the icing is cream cheese.

The owner said people who don't like tomatoes still like these desserts. That's because the treats don't taste anything like an actual tomato -- more like a fall cake.

"I've lived here all my life and growing up the tomato festival was my favorite thing to do in the summer before school started back and so I wanted to be festive you know, and it's just a part of us," Brittany Minnich, the owner and baker at the Flour Pot, said. "We're crazy about our tomatoes."

RELATED: 10 About Town: July 25 - 28, 2019

Minnich said the cupcakes will only be offered for a limited time, but assured everyone she will bring them back for the fall season.

She said she thinks they've been a hit so far.

The bakery is located at 8140 Rutledge Pike in Grainger County.