Tonight's episode of RawTravel on WBIR will highlight the best artisan culture Appalachia has to offer.
“Raw Travel 518: Artistic Appalachia” is the second episode in the two-part series and follow up from this past fall’s “Raw Travel 505: RV Road Trip - Great Smoky Mountains.”
It will air at midnight, as tonight (Sunday, July 1) turns into Monday (July 2).
Making appearances in this episode include stops at:
• Asheville, NC’s - Foundation in River Arts District
• Asheville, NCs’ - North Carolina Glass Studio
• Asheville, NC’s - Lift Studios
• Chattanooga, TN - Musician (Matt Downer)
• Hartford, TN - Musician CornBred
• Pigeon Forge, TN - The Old Mill / Pigeon River Potter
• Pigeon Forge, TN - The Old Mill / Old Forge Distillery
• Gatlinburg, TN - Musicians The Blue Bells
• Colorado Springs, Colorado - Bristol Brewery Company
Again, "Artistic Appalachia" will air at 12 a.m. (Monday, July 2).
For more information, you can find Raw Travel all over the internet at:
www.RawTravel.tv
www.facebook.com/rawtraveltv
www.instagram.com/rawtraveltv
www.twitter.com/rawtraveltv
@RawtravelTV #RawTravelTV