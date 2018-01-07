Tonight's episode of RawTravel on WBIR will highlight the best artisan culture Appalachia has to offer.

“Raw Travel 518: Artistic Appalachia” is the second episode in the two-part series and follow up from this past fall’s “Raw Travel 505: RV Road Trip - Great Smoky Mountains.”

It will air at midnight, as tonight (Sunday, July 1) turns into Monday (July 2).

Making appearances in this episode include stops at:

• Asheville, NC’s - Foundation in River Arts District

• Asheville, NCs’ - North Carolina Glass Studio

• Asheville, NC’s - Lift Studios

• Chattanooga, TN - Musician (Matt Downer)

• Hartford, TN - Musician CornBred

• Pigeon Forge, TN - The Old Mill / Pigeon River Potter

• Pigeon Forge, TN - The Old Mill / Old Forge Distillery

• Gatlinburg, TN - Musicians The Blue Bells

• Colorado Springs, Colorado - Bristol Brewery Company

Again, "Artistic Appalachia" will air at 12 a.m. (Monday, July 2).

