KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the third year in a row, Knoxville is hosting USA Cycling's Road National Championships. It's the first-time the Scruffy City is hosting the Para-cycling competition.
Here's a list of racing events happening this weekend:
Friday, June 28th: The Criterium
The starting line is at the intersection of South Gay Street and Cumberland Avenue. The 1.1-mile circuit race is short, fast, and technical.
Para-cyclers will begin the race at 4:45 p.m. completing 13 laps. The women's race will begin at 6 p.m. and will last for 70 minutes. The men's race will begin at 7:25 p.m. and last for 80 minutes. The awards ceremony will take place at the start line at 8:50 p.m.
Click here for more information on the race route.
Saturday, June 29th: Para-Cycling Road National Championships
The starting line is located on Riverside Drive at Ned McWherter Park.
The Men and Women Tandem teams will race at 8 a.m. and 8:01 a.m. respectively. Men and women's handcyclists and trike teams will begin at 10 a.m. The awards ceremonies will begin at 3 p.m. at Ned McWherter Park.
Click here to view the road race maps.
Sunday, June 29th: Pro Road Race
The women's race is set to begin at 9 a.m. with the awards ceremony at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Gay Street and Cumberland Avenue. The men's race will begin at 1:15 p.m. with the awards ceremony set to begin at 6:15 p.m.
Click here to view the race map.