NEW MARKET, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities are investigating after fire crews responded to a fully engulfed business early Friday morning.

A fire had engulfed the Highlander Research and Education Center's main office located at Highlander Way, causing a "total loss" of the building, Solomon said. There were no injuries as of 6:30 a.m.

The center was one of the nation's oldest social justice institutions, providing education and training for emerging movements throughout the South, Appalachia and the world.

"Highlander has been a movement home for nearly 87 years and has weathered many storms. This is no different," the center said in a press release. "While we are physically unhurt, we are saddened by the loss of our main office."

The office was home to decades of historic documents, speeches, artifacts and memorabilia from movements across the years -- including the Civil Rights Movement.

By 8:40 a.m., crews had put the fire out for the most part, according to Solomon, and were working on wetting down hot spots and putting out some small remaining flames in the interior of the building.

New Market was the leading department on the response, with assistance from Rural Metro Fire and the Dandridge and Jefferson City Fire Departments, according to Solomon.