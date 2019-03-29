NEW MARKET, Tenn. — Crews from across East Tennessee responded to a business fire early Friday morning, New Market Volunteer Fire Department Captain Sammy Solomon told 10News.

A fire had engulfed a business located at Highlander Way, causing a "total loss" of the building, Solomon said. There were no injuries as of 6:30 a.m.

By 8:40 a.m., crews had put the fire out for the most part, according to Solomon, and were working on wetting down hot spots and putting out some small remaining flames in the interior of the building.

New Market was the leading department on the response, with assistance from Rural Metro Fire and the Dandridge and Jefferson City Fire Departments, according to Solomon.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update this story as we receive new information.