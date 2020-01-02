CLINTON, Tennessee — Traffic signals in the city of Clinton will be changing in an effort to improve traffic flow and help the environment, according to the Clinton Police Department.

The department said a study of Clinton's traffic signals determined that updating the timing and phasing of the signals to reflect current traffic patterns will help to reduce emissions from vehicles.

According to Clinton police, these changes will be implemented beginning Feb. 3. The department said it will take two to three weeks until all signals have been reprogrammed.

After the reprogramming is completed, Clinton police said an additional analysis will be done to verify that the changes are effective.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 865-457-0424 to speak with the Senior Staff Administrator at Clinton City Hall.