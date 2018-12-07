SEVIERVILLE — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, 57-year-old Randy W. Renfrow of Kodak died after his motorcycle collided with a car around 10:26 a.m.

The SPD said an 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on West Dumplin Valley Road and trying to turn left into the Northview Optimist Park when he collided with a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

SPD said accident reconstructionists are continuing to investigate the crash.

