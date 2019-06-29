Four people went to the hospital after a Dollywood tram hit the back of another passenger tram at the park on Saturday afternoon, according to Dollywood.

Officials said the tram stopped on the side of a service road around 4 p.m.

According to Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett, the driver told police he looked up and the other tram had stopped and he had no way of stopping in time. Catlett said the driver will not be cited but the accident report was not ready Monday.

Meagan Maples Templeton

This was a low-speed collision, said Pete Owens, vice president of marketing and public relations. Owens said the tram was going at 10 miles per hour or fewer.

Owen's also said the driver wasn't new. He has driven the trams for more than 15 years but, Owens said, Dollywood is investigating internally to evaluate the incident and operational procedures.

Several guests received bumps and bruises, and four were transported to the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville with minor injuries, according to Dollywood officials.

Initially, the park said three people were taken to the hospital, but a fourth person asked to be transported Saturday night.

The park said that those guests were transported to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution." As of Sunday afternoon, they were all treated and released from the hospital.

Dollywood officials said the incident is still being investigated. Park officials have spoken to witnesses and people who were injured as part of the investigation.

"Each one of our guests is very important to us, and we are dealing with each family individually," Owens said.

Incidents like this are rare and Owens said more than four million riders were safely transported last year.

Officials could not comment on whether anyone was aboard the smaller tram when it hit the larger tram.