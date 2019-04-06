KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When this colorful trucks roll up, the fun begins.

Bouncy balls, hula hoops and other toys come out the back and into the hands of kids at local parks.

It can be tough to keep kids active during summer break, but the Parks and Rec Department has a creative way to disguise physical fitness as fun and play.

The "KORE" trucks will visit 3 different Knoxville parks every day Monday thru Thursday.

"We've got a truck that's bringing around mobile recreation, we are going out into neighborhoods this summer to bring fun to kids in different areas," Recreation Superintendent Nikki Crutcher explained.

While it seems like all fun and games, the purpose goes much deeper.

Leaders said it will help combat obesity in youth and provide recreational activities to kids who live in Knoxville's socioeconomically deprived communities.

"Inspiration really came from trying to reach kids that weren't in our centers, or in the community that can get to a park and not a facility, instead of expecting them to come to recreation with us we are bringing it to them," Crutcher said.

Not only is the truck loaded with active equipment and games, but kids are also provided with healthy snacks.

"Kids not in school, wanting to sit at home, watch tv, lay around; some aren't in sports in school so this is a health benefit keeping them year round especially in the summers," Crutcher said.

The traveling recreation program kicked off June 1 and will continue through August 2.

"Our goal is to reach as many kids as possible, hit as many neighborhoods as possible," Crutcher said. "We hope to expand to other areas, hope the community embraces it and that kids have fun, that's the main goal."

KORE MOBILE OUTREACH SCHEDULE

June 3, 2019 through August 2, 2019

(No activities on July 1-5, 2019)

MON & WED TUES & THURS

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Malcolm-Martin Park

1737 Reynolds Street

Ashley Nicole Playground

620 Winona Street

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Danny Mayfield Park

700 College Street

Paul Hogue Park

500 South Chestnut Street

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Zaevion Dobson Park

2701 Badgett Drive NW

Harriet Tubman Park

300 Harriet Tubman St.