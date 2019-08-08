BLUFF CITY, Tennessee — On the first day of school at Sullivan East High School this year, Principal Andy Hare got creative with seniors.

"I told them if we can graduate at 96 percent, have 96 percent attendance, then I'll get a tattoo on my back of the Patriot,” Hare said. “If we don't have to deal with zero tolerance and we don't have to deal with vaping, I can get a Patriot Pride tattoo on my back as well."

The senior class was stunned.

"At first, I thought it was kind of showy," senior Denver Muncey said.

"I thought it was kind of crazy but I really do think it's a great incentive,” senior Mackenzie Galloway said.

The Food and Drug Administration has startling statistics on vaping.

2018 saw a 1.3 million increase in the number of high schoolers using e-cigarettes compared to the previous year.

It was the largest spike in substance abuse in the survey's 44-year history.

They also said there was an 11 percent increase from seniors who recently vaped.

East High’s seniors are embracing the principal’s challenge.

"He's such a good guy and it shows how much he cares," Galloway said.

"He's definitely giving incentives to do it which I think is really cool," Muncey said. “Especially for a freshman to see a principal so involved in the student body."

"We don't want little obstacles to stand in their way to keep them from succeeding,” Hare said. “We tell them there's no trial run. So, what are you waiting for?"

The principal doesn't have tattoos and has no interest in them.

But in this situation, he's willing to deal with the consequences.