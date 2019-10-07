KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The trial date for a babysitter charged in the drowning deaths of twin toddlers has been set for next year.

Jennifer Salley, who has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, was in court Wednesday morning.

She was arraigned before Judge Steve Sword in Knox County Criminal Court Wednesday. Judge Sword set a plea deadline date of Jan. 10, 2020 and a trial date of March 23, 2020.

According to Knox County deputies, Salley found Elijah and Elyssa Orejuela in the deep end of her pool on Fox Lonas Road in July 2018.

Salley posted a $50,000 bond through Sanford and Sons Bond Co. and had been out awaiting prosecution, according to the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk's Office.

The parents of the twins, Amelia Wieand and Enrique Orejuela, filed a lawsuit against Salley on May 13 in Knoxville.

State Farm last week filed a notice in federal court that while Salley had a renter’s insurance policy with them that was in effect at the time of the drownings, they said they are not obligated to defend her or cover her in the deaths.

They argue the policy covered anything happening to Salley herself and not to any damages that may have arisen from her business.

The complaint said Salley now resides in or near Houston, Texas.