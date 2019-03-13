ROGGEN, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while assisting a driver who had slid off the road during Wednesday's blizzard.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 76 near Roggen in the morning.

Corporal Daniel Groves, 52, was outside his patrol car and helping with a vehicle that had slid off the roadway.

A driver, identified as John Carpenter, 58, lost control of his 2001 Volvo and hit Cpl. Groves, according to CSP.

Cpl. Groves was transported to Platte Valley Medical Center where he was later declared dead, CSP said.

Carpenter was also transported to the hospital to be treated for what CSP called moderate injuries.

The accident comes during the throes of a blizzard hammering the northeastern quadrant of the state. I-76 is shut down from Commerce City to the Nebraska state line.

Colorado State Patrol said they are investigating both poor driving conditions and speed as factors in the crash.

Cpl. Groves had been a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol since July 2007. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Groves.

Roggen is located in Weld County.

