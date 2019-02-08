LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle cargo fire has closed I-40 westbound in Loudon County at mile 366 past I-75 split.

Deputies said a tractor-trailer loaded with cocoa powder caught fire around 5 p.m.. As of 8 p.m., fire crews were still putting out the smoldering wreckage and crews were working to clean up the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Loudon County emergency officials said the cocoa powder made it unexpectedly difficult to put out the fire -- as the powder is highly flammable.

It's expected to be cleared by 10 p.m., according to TDOT.

Loudon County authorities said clean up efforts are underway, and westbound traffic is being diverted around the closed section of I-40 via U.S. 321 from southbound I-75 at Exit 81 in Lenoir City.

