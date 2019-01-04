KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at the McGhee Tyson Airport checkpoint Monday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., a loaded Charter .38 caliber handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. According to a release, TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

"While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags."

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the seventh firearm detected by TSA officers at the TYS security checkpoint in 2019. A total of 16 were detected there last year.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement