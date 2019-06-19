KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Updated Story (7:50 a.m.): Two men were charged with separate DUIs following an incident that ended with a Knoxville Police Department cruiser being hit on I-75 S early Wednesday morning.

Officers had pulled over Austin Reeves, a 27-year-old Knoxville man, for driving the wrong way on I-75 S when 44-year-old Anthony Daily hit the cruiser shortly after 1:30 a.m, according to a tweet from KPD.

That cruiser then pushed into a second KPD cruiser, but both were empty at the time, and there were only minor injuries.

Reeves was charged with a DUI. Daily was charged with DUI- 4th offense and driving on a revoked license, KPD said.

