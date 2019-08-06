BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — There were two adults and five children inside a horse-drawn buggy that was rear-ended by a pick-up truck Friday in Branch County. All of the people in the buggy were ejected because of the incident.

The crash occurred on Kelley Road, south of Lester Road in Algansee Township. Police say a southbound pick-up truck rear-ended the buggy.

Michigan State Police said two of the children—aged 6 and 2—were pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old is suffering from life threatening injuries, and police say a 3-year-old has "major injuries."

A woman in the buggy was also seriously injured. They were all transported to area hospitals following the crash.

The driver of the pick-up was taken into custody. According to ABC News, Sgt. Todd Price of MSP said the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is being held in Branch County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are not releasing names at this time.

There are over 15,000 Amish people in Michigan, according to study by Elizabethtown College's The Young Center. It has the sixth highest Amish population in the country, behind Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and New York.

On May 31, two children in Austin Township were injured when their buggy was hit by a vehicle.

