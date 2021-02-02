Two dead, two hospitalized after Sevier County house fire

County officials say two people were transported to UT Medical Center and two others were found dead in the house on King Branch Road.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating what started a house fire that killed two people and injured two others in Sevier County on Saturday.

County authorities said it happened on King Branch Road off of the Spur.

Perrin Anderson, the assistant mayor for governmental affairs in Sevier County, said two people were transported to UT Medical Center. One of those people was later transferred to the Vanderbilt Burn Center.

Anderson said two other people were found dead in the house. Officials are working to identify those bodies.