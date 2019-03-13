CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were killed and two more were injured in shooting incidents Wednesday in Cumberland County, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said.

DeVine said in an email TBI had agents "responding to two locations in Cumberland County to investigate shooting incidents in which a total of two people have died and two more have been injured."

One of those locations was on Vandever Road near Ted Davis Road south of Crossville, county EMS officials said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investi g ating the shooting, according to county EMS officials.

