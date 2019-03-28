OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Two East Tennessee couples are thankful to be back home after a harrowing cruise near Norway.

Hundreds of people were rescued from the Viking Sky cruise ship last week after its engines failed and it hit rough seas.

Richard and Laura Wolfe and Jamey Kennedy and Allan Reiss returned to Tennessee early Wednesday. They are next-door neighbors and longtime friends.

It was nearing the end of the trip, when on Saturday afternoon, they knew something was wrong.

"And that's when the ship did like a big roll to the starboard, and then when it came back, rolled back forty or more degrees," Richard said.

Dishes and furniture started crashing around them. Richard said he was filming a video on his phone and was flipped over in the process.

Kennedy and Reiss were soon airlifted together by a helicopter. They said the crew prioritized getting people with health issues off the ship first.

"It was a strap that they put underneath our arms, and then they tightened and then they just sent us flying," Kennedy said.

Reiss wasn't injured on the ship, but he was taken to a hospital.

But the Wolfes had to stay on the ship.

Laura says she was hit by a moving chair, and it numbed the right side of her body.

"It was just miserable," Laura said. "Because we didn't know anything and couldn't go to the bathroom, and my body's half asleep, so we just sat there."

She said they sat on the ship for 26 excruciating hours before they made it to shore.

"When we pulled in, you cried, I cried," Laura said. "The dock was just full of people, and they were cheering for us."

At some point, all four of them believed they wouldn't survive.

The trip was supposed to be relaxing and celebratory. It was also meant to help the Wolfes recover from losing everything in a house fire in January.

But now they are thankful to be home.

"The sea is a funny thing, it happened," Reiss said.

All four of them want to stress that they were impressed with the crew, the Norweigian Red Cross, and everyone that came out to greet them and help them as they got to safety.

They are getting full refunds.

If the ship hadn't dropped an anchor, they say they would have been pushed towards rocks and there might have been a worse outcome.