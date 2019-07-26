GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men are recovering and charges are pending after a three-vehicle crash on I-81 in Greene County Friday morning.

It happened near mile marker 19 around 7:45 a.m., according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

THP said the wreck started when a Nissan Frontier, driving in the left lane, hit the back of a Chevy Silverado in the right lane and pushed it into a Freightliner which caused the Chevy to spin 180 degrees into a guardrail.

The Nissan rolled several times and landed on its top in the tree line off the right side of the interstate, according to the report.

Michael Smalley, 44, was the driver of the Nissan and was airlifted to the hospital, the THP report said. Johnny Wallace, Jr., 41, who was in the Chevy was taken to the hospital via EMS. Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.