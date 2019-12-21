HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman found dead in a Hawkins County ditch on Monday morning.

On December 16, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a woman laying on the side of the road. They were also notified that the woman did not appear to be breathing.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered Ashley Gail Vick, 22, laying dead in a ditch off Tranbarger Road in Church Hill, Tennessee.

An autopsy was subsequently performed at Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson, City, and concluded Vick died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death was ruled a homicide and authorities arrested two men, Bradley Wayne Addington, 30, and Patrick Cody Charlton, 27, following an investigation.

Both men were arrested in Kingsport and are currently being held at the Hawkins County Jail without bond.

Both are charged with first degree murder and are scheduled to appear in Hawkins County General Sessions Court on December 23, 2019.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case.