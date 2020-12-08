Two people face charges for holding party at East Nashville home

Christopher Eubank, 40, and Jeffrey Mathews, 36, are charged with three separate counts with violating health orders by hosting a gathering , where hundreds attended

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two people have been charged with violating public health orders after throwing a large party on Fern Avenue on Aug. 1.

Nashville Metro Police said warrants charging Christopher Eubank, 40, and Jeffrey Mathews, 36, have been sworn out.

They are charged with three separate counts, all Class-A misdemeanors, charging them with violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people (hundreds of people attended the party), not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings.

Matthews turned himself in to police just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was booked into jail before being released early Wednesday morning.

Eubank is reportedly to be out of state since Tuesday night and has been told to surrender on the outstanding warrants upon his return to Nashville.