KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department received a report of a bus crash at Beaumont Ave. and College St. in North Knoxville on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., dispatchers confirmed.

Police officers are currently on the scene. Officers there told 10News five children and the driver were on board the bus when it collided with a truck at the intersection.

Two people were in the truck at the time.

While no one on the bus was injured, the two people in the truck may have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, officers said.

A light pole was also knocked down at the scene.

10News will update this story with any new information we receive.