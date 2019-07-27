KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is still investigating the cause of a serious injury crash that occurred Saturday afternoon near I-40 W near I-640 W.

Officials closed multiple lanes just before exit 385 towards Lexington, backing up traffic on I-40 for hours.

Witnesses said debris was strewn across the road and drivers were using the shoulder to get past it.

One vehicle was involved in the wreck, according to KPD.

The driver was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was also taken to UTMC with serious, but what appeared to be, non-life-threatening injuries, KPD said Sunday.

KPD said there are no charges pending at this time, and the exact cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and this article will be updated with more details as they become available.