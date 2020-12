Dusty Oliver was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Richard Graham was sentenced to more than 19 years.

TENNESSEE, USA — A judge sentenced two men who pleaded guilty to raping homeless men in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Both pleaded guilty last year to taking two homeless men from Knoxville to the national park to rape them.